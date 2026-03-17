Student Attacked After Protesting UGC Bill; Police Investigate

A student in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly assaulted after actively protesting against the UGC Bill, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points A student in Bahraich was allegedly assaulted after protesting against the UGC Bill.

The student, Vimal Sharma, claims the attack was targeted and life-threatening.

Police have registered an FIR against six named individuals and seven unidentified persons.

The student was previously stopped by police during a foot march to Ayodhya to protest the same bill.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

Eleven persons have been booked in connection with an alleged assault incident where a student of Kisan Degree College here was attacked and injured by a group of youths while on his way to the college, police said on Tuesday.

The injured youth has been identified as Vimal Sharma, a resident of Indanapur village in Bahraich district.

Speaking to reporters, Vimal, said, "I have been actively involved in protest against the UGC Bill (UGC Equity Regulations 2026). On Sunday, I began a padayatra (foot march) from Bahraich to Ayodhya to protest against the bill, but the police brought me back from the Bahraich district border."

The victim said, on Monday, when he was on his way to Kisan Degree College to collect his marksheet, a group assaulted him in a targeted and "life-threatening" manner, leaving him injured.

Police Investigation into the Assault

Station House Officer, Kotwali Dehat police station, Daddan Singh said based on a complaint by Vimal, an FIR was lodged on Monday under various criminal sections against six named individuals and seven unidentified persons.

"The matter is currently under investigation. No arrests have been made so far. The victim has received medical treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable," the officer said,

Information regarding the foot march had been received two or three days prior, whereas the alleged assault incident took place on Monday when the victim was visiting the college to collect his marksheet, the SHO added.