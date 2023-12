IMAGE: Suspended MP Danish Ali stages protest inside the Parliament premises, demanding action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the first day of Winter Session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/(ANI Photo

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday suspended its Lok Sabha member Danish Ali for "anti-party" activities.

In a brief statement, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit said, Ali, MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities.