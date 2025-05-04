HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BSF to raise 16 new battalions, 2 field HQs for Pak, B'desh borders

BSF to raise 16 new battalions, 2 field HQs for Pak, B'desh borders

By Neelabh Srivastava
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 04, 2025 20:37 IST

x

The Border Security Force is all set to get the government's final nod to raise 16 more battalions, comprising around 17,000 troopers, and set up two forward headquarters for its western and eastern commands guarding the Pakistan and Bangladesh frontiers, respectively, official sources have said.

IMAGE: BSF personnel keep vigil along the Tripura-Bangladesh Border, after the Pahalgam terror attack, in Agartala, Tripura, April 27, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The plan has already received an in-principle approval.

Once sanctioned, it will be a shot in the arm for the force that has heightened vigil in the east following last year's fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh and in the wake of a renewed challenge on the Pakistan front after the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

 

The BSF is soon expected to get the final sanction for raising 16 new battalions which will be raised over the next few years, sources in the security establishment told PTI.

Some final approvals including sanction from the Union finance ministry are pending and are expected to be granted soon, they said.

The paramilitary force has 193 battalions as of now to guard the two fronts. A battalion of the border force consists of over 1,000 troopers. Hence, the overall strength of the 16 new battalions will be around 17,000 personnel.

These new battalions will help the BSF in its primary task of guarding the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders as per a blueprint being prepared by the border force, they said.

The sources said two field command bases for the force have also been approved by the Union home ministry.

One sector will come up in Jammu to strengthen security along the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu and Punjab and the second will be based in Mizoram for better surveillance of the Bangladesh border, they said.

The current sectors, headed by deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officers, in its Jammu frontier are located at Rajouri, Sunderbani, Jammu and Indreshwar Nagar. Under its Mizoram and Cachar frontier headquartered in Assam, the sectors are located at Silchar, Aizawl and one in Manipur.

Sources said the BSF will initiate recruitment drives to hire men and women for these new battalions, followed by their training. The force is expected to raise these units over a period of five to six years, they added.

According to officials, the 2.70 lakh personnel strong force had sent a proposal to the home ministry a few years ago to raise 20-21 new battalions owing to "the fast-changing security dynamics, profile of the terrain and related issues" in its primary task area of guarding the two borders apart from combat duties in the anti-Naxal operations theatre.

The government finally agreed to raise 16 new battalions, they said.

The BSF guards a total of 6,726 km of the two borders which includes 2,290 km of the India-Pakistan International Border and 339 km along the Line of Control (LoC) apart from 4,097 km of the front with Bangladesh.

A total of around 1,047 km of these two borders is unfenced owing to those lines passing through riverine areas and harsh jungle terrain. The force has 1,760 border posts along these two frontiers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Neelabh Srivastava in New Delhi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IED blast at India-Pakistan border, BSF jawan injured
IED blast at India-Pakistan border, BSF jawan injured
Pakistani ranger apprehended by BSF along Rajasthan border
Pakistani ranger apprehended by BSF along Rajasthan border
Pahalgam attack: BSF scales down retreat ceremony at India-Pak border
Pahalgam attack: BSF scales down retreat ceremony at India-Pak border
Supported terrorists because...: Pak defence minister's big admission
Supported terrorists because...: Pak defence minister's big admission
Pak detains BSF jawan; release talks in progress
Pak detains BSF jawan; release talks in progress

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

13 Of India's Very First Hotels

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

'We look for partners not preachers': EAM Jaishankar's powerful message to Europe2:41

'We look for partners not preachers': EAM Jaishankar's...

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt visit Anil Kapoor's residence after Nirmal Kapoor's funeral0:44

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt visit Anil Kapoor's residence...

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack12:56

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD