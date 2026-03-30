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Home  » News » BSF Officers Injured in Attack by Locals in Jammu and Kashmir

BSF Officers Injured in Attack by Locals in Jammu and Kashmir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 30, 2026 08:57 IST

Two BSF personnel sustained injuries after being allegedly attacked by locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, prompting a police investigation and increased security measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two BSF personnel, an inspector and a sub-inspector, were injured in an alleged attack by locals in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The incident occurred in Gujjar Basti Dwarkapuri in the Supwal area during an investigation.
  • The injured BSF personnel were shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
  • Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the attack and identify the perpetrators.
  • Security has been increased in the area as authorities search for those involved in the assault on the BSF officers.

Two BSF personnel were injured after they were allegedly attacked by some locals in a village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am when the two, an inspector and a sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF), had gone for some investigation to Gujjar Basti Dwarkapuri in the Supwal area, the officials said.

 

A group of locals assaulted the two personnel, leaving them injured. They have been shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment, they said.

The reason behind the attack was not immediately known.

Investigation and Security Measures

According to the officials, police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the attack.

Security has been tightened in the area and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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