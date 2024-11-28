News
Home  » News » 75-year-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 28, 2024 13:08 IST
A 75-year-old retired ship captain Mumbai has lost a staggering Rs 11.16 crore over four months in a cyber fraud scheme falsely promising lucrative returns on stock market investments, police said.

Image used only for representation purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay.com

A history-sheeter, Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri, has been arrested and police have found 33 debit cards and 12 cheque books of different banks in his possession in connection with the cyber fraud case, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim, who had a keen interest in stock market investments, was lured by fraudsters with promises of hefty returns on investments in stocks.

 

Initially, the victim saw profits in his online investment account. However, when he attempted to withdraw his earnings, he was told to pay a 20 per cent service tax fee. Realising he had been scammed, the victim lodged a complaint with the South Cyber police station, the official said.

"Between August and November this year the victim was duped of a staggering Rs 11.16 crore," the police stated.

During the investigation, authorities found that fraudsters had used multiple bank accounts to siphon off the funds. The victim had made 22 transactions, transferring money to these accounts.

Upon tracking two accounts, the police discovered a withdrawal of Rs 6 lakh via cheque by a woman who had provided a PAN card for KYC verification.

When questioned, the woman admitted to withdrawing the money on the instructions of Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri.

Police have arrested Mansuri in south Mumbai, finding him in possession of 33 debit cards linked to 12 different bank accounts, which had been used to transfer Rs 44 lakh from the victim's funds.

Further investigations are underway, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
