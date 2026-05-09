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BSF Hands Over Bodies Of Suspected Smugglers To Bangladesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 09, 2026 20:58 IST

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The Border Security Force (BSF) handed over the bodies of two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers, who were fatally shot during a clash in Tripura, to their relatives following established protocols.

Key Points

  • BSF jawans shot dead two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers in Tripura's Sepahijala district during a patrol.
  • The incident occurred when a group of smugglers allegedly pelted stones at BSF troops in Pathariadwar village.
  • The bodies were handed over to the relatives of the deceased through Kamalasagar BOP following bilateral protocol.
  • No complaint was lodged by the BGB authority regarding the incident.

Bodies of two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers who were shot dead by Border Security Force in Tripura's Sepahijala district were handed over to their relatives through Kamalasagar BOP in the presence of BSF and BGB officials, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Smuggling Incident

During routine patrolling, BSF jawans spotted a group of 15 Bangladeshi persons smuggling fishlingers at Pathariadwar, an Indian village, on Friday night.

 

"On being challenged, the smugglers started pelting stones at BSF troops and in self-defence, the jawans opened fire from PAG (Pump Action Guns) guns, resulting in two suspected persons falling on the ground," said Ujjal Choudhury, Officer in Charge (OC) of Madhupur police station.

Investigation And Handover

He said the BSF jawans found the two persons with gunshot injuries and took them to the nearby health facility, where they succumbed to their injuries.

"After the post-mortem, the bodies of the suspected smugglers were handed over to their relatives in the presence of BSF and BGB officials following all bilateral protocol at a location under Kamalasgar border outpost (BOP). No complaint was lodged by the BGB authority over the incident," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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