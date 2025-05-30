BSF destroyed 118 Pak forward posts, surveillance system: Amit Shah

More than 118 Pakistani forward posts and their surveillance system were completely destroyed by the BSF during Operation Sindoor, dealing a major blow to the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with BSF personnel in Poonch, on Friday. Photograph: ANI on X

Concluding his two-day tour of the Jammu region to review the security situation, preparation for the Amarnath Yatra and to interact with victims of shelling, Shah commended the Border Security Force (BSF) for its resolute response to Pakistani aggression during the four days of conflict earlier this month.

Damaging and destroying so many posts in such a short period is a remarkable achievement, he said, adding that dismantling the enemy's surveillance network is a significant blow and it would take Pakistan years to rebuild the system.

"During Operation Sindoor, the BSF destroyed more than 118 Pakistani posts," he said during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after Operation Sindoor.

"When Pakistan responded to our anti-terror operations by attacking our borders and civilian areas, it was the BSF jawans of the Jammu Frontier who retaliated by destroying and damaging over 118 posts."

"They dismantled the enemy's entire surveillance system piece by piece -- a system that will take them four to five years to rebuild."

Shah said that according to information he received from the BSF director general, Pakistan had suffered the biggest blow to its communication systems and surveillance equipment, rendering them 'incapable of waging a full-fledged information-based war for quite some time'.

Praising the BSF's readiness even during times of relative peace, Shah said their intelligence enabled precise pre-emptive action.

"This proves that even during peacetime, you kept a vigilant eye... Based on your accurate intelligence, a precise counter-strategy was prepared well in advance. When the opportunity arose, you implemented it with success."

Terming the feat a reflection of immense patriotism and sacrifice, Shah added, "Such bravery only emerges when there is pride in the nation, a sense of patriotism in the heart, and a passion for supreme sacrifice. That is when such outcomes are possible."

He emphasised the BSF continues to serve as India's first line of defence, operating across deserts, mountains, forests, and rugged terrains with unwavering dedication.

"Whenever there is any kind of attack on India's borders -- organised or unorganised, covert or overt -- the first to bear the brunt are our BSF jawans. But they never pause to consider where the boundary lies," Shah said.

Reflecting on his travel to Poonch despite inclement weather, the Union minister said he was determined to meet the jawans personally.

"I came to Poonch to visit and share the grief of the damage done to gurudwaras, temples, mosques, and civilian populations. I was told the weather was not favourable. Still, I decided that I would go by road and return only after meeting the jawans posted at the border.

"God was gracious. The weather cleared up, and I had the opportunity to meet you," he told the troopers.

The Union home minister expressed gratitude to the BSF troopers on behalf of the government and the citizens of India.

"The cheer for BSF is as loud as for the Army, and that is a matter of great pride for all of us."

Shah reiterated that the valour and sacrifices of BSF jawans have earned national admiration and stand as a symbol of India's enduring resolve towards security.