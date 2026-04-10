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Home  » News » BSF Constable Dies After Being Shot in Manipur's Ukhrul District

BSF Constable Dies After Being Shot in Manipur's Ukhrul District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 21:55 IST

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A BSF constable was killed in Manipur's Ukhrul district during a patrol, raising concerns about ongoing ethnic clashes and security in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • BSF constable Mithun Mandal was fatally shot while on patrol in Ukhrul district, Manipur.
  • The attack occurred amidst ongoing ethnic clashes between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities.
  • Manipur's Chief Minister condemned the killing and offered condolences to the constable's family.
  • Security forces have launched search operations to apprehend the militants responsible for the attack.
  • The incident highlights the continued security challenges in Manipur due to ethnic tensions.

A Border Security Force constable was shot dead on Friday while on patrolling duty in Manipur's Ukhrul district, officials said.

Constable Mithun Mandal from West Bengal was "struck by a bullet fired from an unknown direction around 4.30 pm", an official said.

 

Mandal, who hailed from Bhagjan Tola village of West Bengal, was taken to a hospital in Imphal, where he died around 6 pm.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the killing, and offered condolences to his family members.

"Strongly condemn the tragic martyrdom of Constable Mithun Mandal (170 Bn, BSF), who was fatally injured by a bullet from an unknown direction while on patrol at Mongkot Chepu, Ukhrul today. He succumbed at RIMS, Imphal.

"A brave son of West Bengal, his sacrifice in the line of duty will never be forgotten. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Prayers for strength and peace in this hour of grief. Om shanti," Singh said.

Context of the Attack

Kuki village Mongkot Chepu and neighbouring Tangkhul Naga has been witnessing gunfights, after ethnic clashes broke out between two communities in February.

Singh, in another post, said, "The state government stands in solidarity with the family, and we remain resolute in our commitment to uphold peace, security, and justice."

Search operations and area domination by security forces are underway to nab the "militants" behind the attack, the Manipur Police said in a statement.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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