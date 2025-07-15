HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Email threatens to blow up Golden Temple, security beefed up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 15, 2025 01:15 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday received an email threatening to "blow up" the Golden Temple, prompting authorities to beef up police deployment around the gurdwara, officials said.

IMAGE: Dark clouds hover over the premises of the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Punjab, June 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bomb disposal squad was pressed into service, they said.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, while confirming the email threat, said an FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

 

The email received by the SGPC mentioned that the Golden Temple will be "blown up" with explosive material.

Bhullar said the cybercrime wing of the Punjab Police and other investigative wings are probing to track the sender of the email.

More than one lakh devotees visit the Golden Temple every day, an SGPC official said.

Meanwhile, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla sought immediate action in the matter.

"An email has been received threatening to blow up Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) with RDX. This is not just a threat to a religious site - it's an attack on peace, faith & humanity," said Aujla on X.

"I urge Hon'ble @BhagwantMann Ji & DGP Punjab @DGPPunjabPolice to take IMMEDIATE and STRONG action. This is a sacred place of worship visited by lakhs of devotees and tourists daily. Security MUST NOT be compromised. All departments must remain on HIGH ALERT. We cannot afford any lapse in intelligence or protection. We stand united to protect our heritage," Aujla said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
