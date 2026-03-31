British broadcast engineer, working for IPL, found dead in Mumbai hotel

A British broadcast engineer working on the IPL 2026 matches was found dead in a Mumbai hotel, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jan William Langford, a 76-year-old British broadcast engineer working for the BCCI, was found unconscious in his Mumbai hotel room.

Langford was in Mumbai for a work assignment related to the IPL 2026 matches.

He was declared dead on arrival at Bombay Hospital.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

A postmortem examination found nothing suspicious.

A 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, working with the BCCI for the IPL 2026 matches, died after he was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Jan William Langford was found unconscious in his room on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to Bombay Hospital by the hotel management. He was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

Langford was on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for BCCI/IPL matches, he said.

Investigation into Engineer's Death

Nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination, said a Marine Drive police station official.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway, the official added.