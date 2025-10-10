HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
31-year-old bank manager found dead in Bengaluru pub washroom

31-year-old bank manager found dead in Bengaluru pub washroom

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 10, 2025 17:51 IST

A 31-year-old bank manager was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the washroom of a pub in Bengaluru, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased, identified as Megharaj is survived by his wife and a six-month-old child, they said.

 

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when he along with his three friends went to the pub in Rajarajeshwari Nagar for drinks and food, they said.

According to police, after having their dinner and paying bill, Megharaj went to the bathroom as he was apparently feeling nauseous while his friends stepped out of the pub.

After waiting for a while, their friends went up to the pub looking for him, they said.

When they couldn't find him on the pub floor, they alerted the management.

"After scanning the CCTV, it was found that he had gone to the washroom and had locked himself inside. After breaking open the door, he was found collapsed dead. The scene of crime officers team visited the spot along with local police," deputy commissioner of police (West) S Girish said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered based on the complaint of deceased's brother, police said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
