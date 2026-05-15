Palghar Brick Kiln Owner Faces Charges For Forced Labour

A brick kiln owner in Palghar, Maharashtra, faces charges for allegedly forcing a tribal labourer to work against his will, highlighting the issue of forced labour in the region.

Key Points A brick kiln owner in Palghar is accused of forcing a tribal labourer to work.

The labourer, from the Katkari community, was allegedly compelled to continue working despite wanting to return to his village for house construction.

The accused was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.

The labourer received an advance payment but was allegedly threatened when he requested to leave.

A case has been registered against a brick kiln owner for allegedly forcing a 23-year-old tribal labourer to work for him in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Accusations and Legal Action

The accused was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act following a complaint by the labourer, a member of the Katkari community, an official said.

Details of the Alleged Forced Labour

According to police, the complainant started working at the brick kiln in October 2025 after accepting an advance payment of Rs 20,000 and later received another Rs 40,000 in instalments.

After he was sanctioned a house under a government scheme, he sought permission to return to his village to begin construction work. However, the accused allegedly threatened him and forced him to continue working till February this year, the official said.

Intervention and Further Investigation

Police said the labourer later approached Shramjeevi Sanghatana, whose activists pursued the matter with the authorities, ensuring that the accused was booked for wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.