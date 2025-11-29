Siddarmaiah meets Shivakumar over breakfast

Amid an escalating power tussle over the chief minister's chair, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met his Deputy D K Shivakumar at his residence for a high-stakes breakfast meeting on Saturday, where the two leaders attempted to cool tempers over plates of traditional idli and sambar.

Photograph: Courtesy @DKShivakumar/X

CM Siddaramaiah had invited Shivakumar earlier in order to resolve the ongoing crisis within the party.

Legal advisor to CM A S Ponnanna was also present in the meeting.

Amid the tussle, Siddaramaiah said there is no change in his stance.

"The high command has called both of us, so I have invited him (Shivakumar) for breakfast, and we will talk there. As I said earlier, I will accept whatever the high command says; there is no change in my stand. Even he (Shivakumar) said that whatever the high command says we'll follow that..." Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress is likely to discuss the crisis with the central leaders after the party's strategy group meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament on November 30.

Shivakumar on Friday reiterated that the Congress high command will take any decision regarding the leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar responded to questions about his supporters wanting to see him as the next CM.

"The party workers may be eager, but I am in no hurry. The party will take all the decisions," Shivakumar told reporters.

He did not rule out a visit to the national capital, though he clarified that his trip would be to raise several key issues with the Congress leadership ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.