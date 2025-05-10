HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Breach of understanding: India on ceasefire violation by Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 10, 2025 23:37 IST

Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding on stopping military actions, New Delhi on Saturday accused Islamabad of breaching it.

IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefs media over ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Photograph: ANI on X

In a late night media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan," he said.

 

"This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today," Misri said.

"The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
