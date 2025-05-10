HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India-Pak water treaty remains suspended despite ceasefire

May 10, 2025 20:20 IST

India's punitive measures against Pakistan including putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack will remain in place, government sources said on Saturday.

IMAGE: The Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam built on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban. Photograph: ANI Photo

The clarification came after India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military actions, ending days of hostilities between their militaries.

India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 will remain effective, the sources said.

 

Terrorism will not go unpunished and India's resolve on terrorism remains firm, the sources added.

On the understanding between the two sides to end the hostilities, the sources said Pakistan called it a bilateral arrangement.

United States President Donald Trump was the first to announce the understanding between India and Pakistan and claimed credit for it.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
