Home  » News » Braving trauma, Kolkata rape survivor student appears for exams

Braving trauma, Kolkata rape survivor student appears for exams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 17, 2025 18:07 IST

About three weeks after she was allegedly raped by her two seniors and an alumnus of South Calcutta Law College, the first-year student of the institute appeared for semester exams, her family said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Cops at the South Calcutta Law College after it was shut for an indefinite period following the gangrape of the student, July 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The student kept herself away from all distractions and entirely focused on her preparations, since the June 25 incident, for the first semester exams, her father told PTI.

 

"My daughter helped investigators and met lawyers and members of the state women's commission whenever required. But she concentrated on her preparations for the exams and isolated herself from all other developments, news and discussions.

"She is a brave girl and knew that she could give a befitting reply to all those pointing fingers at her by good academic results. She appeared for tests on Wednesday," the father said.

The student collected her admit card with the help of the college, he said.

Asked if his daughter was initially in two minds about writing papers, the father said, "She was in trauma, but we kept telling her to appear for the exams. We told her that if she acquires the strength to write papers, it will set an example for others who are fighting for justice. She is not the one who should be embarrassed. The perpetrators who committed such a barbarity should be ashamed."

"Had she skipped the exams, she would have had to appear for supplementary tests, which we did not want," he added.

A senior official from the state's higher education department said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure that she could "write her papers feeling safe and secure".

One of her classmates expressed happiness on hearing that she wrote papers.

West Bengal Commission For Women Chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay, who had urged the student to appear for the exams when she met her with a counsellor, expressed happiness over her decision.

"Her decision to appear for the exams will motivate other tormented women and give a strong message to the alleged rapists. I pledge every kind of support to her in this battle for justice and empowerment," she said.
On June 25, the college student was allegedly gang-raped on the campus.

Four people, including former student and contractual employee Monojit Mishra and two students, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape.

A security guard at the college was also apprehended.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
