News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Male friend booked after woman's car falls into valley

Male friend booked after woman's car falls into valley

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: June 20, 2024 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police have registered a case against a man after his woman friend died when a car she was driving fell into a valley in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district three days ago, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video of the incident posted on social media. Photograph: Facebook

The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 304 (A), for causing death by negligence, as he handed over the car keys to the woman without knowing whether she had a driving license or not, he said.

 

Shweta Survase, 23, died on Monday afternoon after she accidentally pressed the accelerator while her car was in reverse gear.

Her friend Suraj Mule was shooting her video, police earlier said.

The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley in Sulibhanjan area. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead brought dead at a nearby hospital, they said.

A case was registered on Tuesday against Mule for allegedly causing the death by negligence, an official from Khultabad police station said.

"We will be issuing a notice to the accused as per law guidelines," he said.

Shweta's cousin Priyanka Yadav has alleged the accused planned the murder.

"We were told about Shweta's death five-six hours after the accident. She never made any reel or posted it on social media platforms. The accused had planned the murder and took her 30-40 km away from the city," she claimed while speaking to reporters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Pune-Porsche Horror
The Pune-Porsche Horror
'Porsche teen's parents manipulated blood samples'
'Porsche teen's parents manipulated blood samples'
Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US
Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US
Patna HC strikes down Bihar's quota hike to 65%
Patna HC strikes down Bihar's quota hike to 65%
Millennials Spark Luxury Homes Demand
Millennials Spark Luxury Homes Demand
When Kajal Felt Like A Queen
When Kajal Felt Like A Queen
Ex-India pacer Johnson dies after falling from balcony
Ex-India pacer Johnson dies after falling from balcony
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

19 die every hour in India due to road accident

19 die every hour in India due to road accident

'I Haven't Touched My Car Since...'

'I Haven't Touched My Car Since...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances