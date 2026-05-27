Mutilated Body Of Missing Boy Found In Kota Forest

A 10-year-old boy's mutilated body was discovered in Kota, India, leading to a murder investigation and the search for a teenage suspect.

Key Points A 10-year-old boy's mutilated body was found in a forest near Kota's Railway Colony after he was reported missing.

Police suspect a 16-year-old neighbour, who was last seen with the victim, is involved in the murder.

The victim's body was found half-naked with a blood-covered stone nearby, suggesting he was bludgeoned to death.

The police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the possibility of sexual assault.

A mutilated body of a 10-year-old boy was found near a forest in Kota's Railway Colony area, a day after he went missing from his home, police said on Wednesday as they suspect the involvement of another boy in the killing.

A stone covered with blood was found near the half-naked body, indicating that he was bludgeoned to death with it. As the body was found half-naked, the police are also looking for the possibility of sexual assault, they said.

Teen Suspect Identified In Kota Murder Case

During the investigation, the police zeroed in on a 16-year-old neighbouring boy, who was last seen with him in CCTV footage and is absconding, the police said, adding that the accused is a drug and porn-addict.

According to the police, Mayank Meena, 10, son of Amar Singh Meena, a railway employee and resident of Kota's Railway Colony area, went missing at noon on Monday, following which the family registered a missing report the same night.

Investigation Details And CCTV Footage

During the investigation, based on CCTV footage and an inquiry, the police zeroed in on a 16-year-old neighbouring boy, who was a school dropout. Mayank, a class sixth student, was last seen in CCTV footage moving around with the teen, who was also his frequent playmate.

Discovery Of The Mutilated Body

The mutilated, half-naked body with a separated skull was discovered in a forest area in the Railway colony area late Tuesday evening, DSP Poonam Chouhan said.

The wild animals in the forest area were also likely to have ripped off the skull from the body and torn clothes as the body bore the wounds of the flash having been ploughed out by animals, she said, adding the actual reason of death would be clear only after the postmortem report.

Legal Action And Ongoing Search

The police incorporated sections of murder, destroying evidence under the BNS Act and sections of the SC/ST Act in the existing case of abduction registered on Monday night and initiated further investigation, the DSP said.

The suspected accused teen was yet to be traced and detained. Meanwhile, the body was handed over to family members after a postmortem by the medical board on Wednesday morning, she said.