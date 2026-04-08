Boy Mortgages Mother's Jewellery for iPhone Loan

In Hamirpur, a teenager's desire for an iPhone led him to steal and mortgage his mother's jewellery, highlighting the allure of technology and the lengths some will go to acquire it.

Key Points A minor boy in Hamirpur stole his mother's jewellery.

The boy mortgaged the jewellery and secured a Rs 3 lakh loan.

The loan was used to purchase an iPhone.

Police recovered the stolen jewellery from a finance company.

The boy's sister and a friend are also under investigation for their involvement.

A minor boy stole his mother's jewellery, mortgaged it and took a loan of Rs 3 lakh to buy an iPhone here, police said on Wednesday.

After the mother complained, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Balbir Singh said jewellery stolen from their home in Gagal in Nadaun two days ago was recovered from a private finance company.

Police said the accused boy's sister and his friend Krish were also involved in the incident helping him get the money, and added that the probe is underway.