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Home  » News » Boy Mortgages Mother's Jewellery for iPhone Loan

Boy Mortgages Mother's Jewellery for iPhone Loan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 18:22 IST

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In Hamirpur, a teenager's desire for an iPhone led him to steal and mortgage his mother's jewellery, highlighting the allure of technology and the lengths some will go to acquire it.

Key Points

  • A minor boy in Hamirpur stole his mother's jewellery.
  • The boy mortgaged the jewellery and secured a Rs 3 lakh loan.
  • The loan was used to purchase an iPhone.
  • Police recovered the stolen jewellery from a finance company.
  • The boy's sister and a friend are also under investigation for their involvement.

A minor boy stole his mother's jewellery, mortgaged it and took a loan of Rs 3 lakh to buy an iPhone here, police said on Wednesday.

After the mother complained, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Balbir Singh said jewellery stolen from their home in Gagal in Nadaun two days ago was recovered from a private finance company.

 

Police said the accused boy's sister and his friend Krish were also involved in the incident helping him get the money, and added that the probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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