UP boy gives away family jewellery worth lakhs to buy momos

What began as a craving for momos ended in a shocking loss for a family in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, where a Class 7 student was allegedly coaxed into handing over jewellery from his home worth about Rs 85 lakh to three youths in exchange for the snack, police said on Monday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com

The incident came to light in Bhagwanpur Tiwari village under Rampur Karkhana police station area when the boy's aunt visited the house on Sunday and asked for her jewellery.

Upon opening the cupboard, the family was stunned to discover that all the ornaments were missing.

When questioned, the minor revealed that he had given away the jewellery to youths operating a momo stall at Dumri Chauraha on the Deoria-Kasya road, officials said.

Police said the boy, who lives in the village for his studies, had developed a habit of regularly consuming the snack.

According to the complaint, the stall operators initially sold him momos for cash. Once his money ran out, they allegedly lured him into bringing jewellery from home, insisting that he hand over ornaments in exchange for the snacks.

Over several days, the boy allegedly kept bringing gold items from the family cupboard and giving them away to the youths.

Following a written complaint by the boy's father, Vimlesh Mishra, a temple priest in Varanasi, a first information report (FIR) was registered against three accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 305 (theft) at Rampur Karkhana police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Kumar Singh said police acted promptly after receiving the complaint.

"Two accused -- a young man and a woman -- have been arrested, and some of the jewellery has been recovered on their pointing out. One accused is still absconding, and efforts are on to nab him," he said, declining to disclose their names at this time.

Circle Officer Sunil Reddy confirmed the arrests and informed that police teams are conducting raids to locate the remaining suspect and recover the rest of the stolen jewellery.

Speaking to PTI, the CO said, "The incident has taken place, and the police are taking all necessary steps. The remaining accused will be arrested soon."