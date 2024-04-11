News
Rediff.com  » News » 6 children killed after school bus overturns in Haryana

6 children killed after school bus overturns in Haryana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 11, 2024 12:43 IST
Six school children were killed and around 20 sustained injuries after a bus carrying them met with an accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday, police said.

IMAGE: The mangled remains of the bus being towed away after an accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh. Photograph: ANI on X

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town.

Superintendent of Police, Mahendragarh, Arsh Verma said that the driver of the bus has been arrested.

 

Asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, he said, "We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not".

Some reports are also suggesting that the driver indulged in rash driving, the SP added.

The injured children were rushed to a hospital, he said.

Haryana's Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
