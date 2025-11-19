HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Boy calls police; says mother, stepfather tried to radicalise him

Boy calls police; says mother, stepfather tried to radicalise him

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 19, 2025 14:02 IST

x

Police have initiated a probe into a 16-year-old boy's allegations that his mother and stepfather tried to make him join a terror outfit by showing him radicalising videos.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A senior police officer of the district confirmed that a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered on the boy's complaint.

According to the boy's complaint, he was shown the radicalising content while the family was living in the United Kingdom.

 

"We are currently verifying the claims made by the boy in his complaint. Further steps will be taken accordingly," the officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Terrorism Is A Cat And Mouse Game'
'Terrorism Is A Cat And Mouse Game'
Suicide-bombing recruit reveals 'doctor module' plot
Suicide-bombing recruit reveals 'doctor module' plot
Doctor, wife held for radicalising local women in J-K
Doctor, wife held for radicalising local women in J-K
Terror groups targeting youth with no separatist link
Terror groups targeting youth with no separatist link
In a first, 2 boys nabbed in Chhattisgarh over ISIS links
In a first, 2 boys nabbed in Chhattisgarh over ISIS links

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

webstory image 2

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

VIDEOS

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, man behind 26 deadly attacks2:52

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader...

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar President Putin handshake hogs limelightMoscow2:57

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath chairs reviews meeting in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi s visit1:01

UP CM Yogi Adityanath chairs reviews meeting in Ayodhya...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO