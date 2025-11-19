HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chhattisgarh ATS nabs 2 boys operating under Pak ISIS module

Chhattisgarh ATS nabs 2 boys operating under Pak ISIS module

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 19, 2025 01:48 IST

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Chhattisgarh has detained two boys in Raipur for their alleged links with terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said on Tuesday.

After a thorough investigation, the state's ATS held the duo who were working under the direction of ISIS modules based in Pakistan and were active on social media through fake IDs, said Sharma, who also holds home portfolio.

 

"They were themselves influenced by extremist content, and were attempting to influence others on Instagram. They had access to considerable information and were extensively using the internet and social media under the ISIS name," he said.

They were booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, he said.

This is the first such case in the state and efforts are on to trace if there were more such individuals, Sharma said.

"By expanding the ATS team, especially in Raipur and other major cities of Chhattisgarh and throughout the state, such individuals will be identified and action will be taken against them. I will also request the Chief Minister (Vishnu Deo Sai) to further expand the ATS team," he said.

Sharma also urged people to immediately report to police any social media handle spreading anti-national content.

According to police officials, the ATS identified and detained the two minors allegedly operating online for ISIS.

It was found in the investigation that a Pakistan-based ISIS module had been running fake and pseudo-identity social media accounts to destabilise India and influence internal security through cyberspace, a police official here said.

The handlers, operating from Pakistan, were allegedly using Instagram IDs to target Indian youths and teenagers, attempting to radicalise them, incite anti-India activities, and promote violent extremism and jihadist ideology, he said.

The Pakistani handlers added the minors to their Instagram group chats, where they were systematically radicalised. The teenagers were then encouraged to circulate ISIS propaganda and violent content online.

Evidence has also emerged indicating that the minors were being motivated to establish an ISIS module in Chhattisgarh, he said.

Due to sustained cyber surveillance by the ATS and associated agencies, the two ISIS-influenced minors were traced and detained. Based on technical evidence, action has been taken against them, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
