HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Border skirmishes continue along LoC for 9th day

Border skirmishes continue along LoC for 9th day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 03, 2025 08:53 IST

x

The post-to-post small arms firing between India and Pakistani troops continued in different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the ninth consecutive night, officials said on Saturday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, there was no casualty in the border skirmishes initiated by Pakistan troops in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

This was the nine consecutive nights of unprovoked firing from across the border, which had mostly restricted to LoC.

There was only one incident of firing along the International Border (IB).

 

Firing between the two sides comes amid heightened tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"During the night of May 2 and 3, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

"Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately," a defence spokesman said.

Civilians living along the LoC and IB have begun cleaning their community and individual bunkers to make them habitable in case of an escalation to shelling.

Since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing at various places along the LoC in J&K, starting from the Kashmir Valley.

Initially beginning with unprovoked small arms firing at several posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, Pakistan swiftly expanded its ceasefire violations to the Poonch sector and subsequently to the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region.

This was followed by small arms firing at several posts along the LoC in the Sunderbani and Naushera sectors of Rajouri district.

Subsequently, the firing expanded to the Pargwal sector along the International Border in Jammu district.

The renewed ceasefire violations come despite a recent hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, during which the Indian side is learnt to have cautioned Pakistan.

On April 24, Pakistan blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, suspended all trade with India, and warned that any attempt to divert water would be considered an 'act of war.'

The ceasefire along the borders was reaffirmed in February 2021, when both countries agreed to observe the 2003 agreement in letter and spirit. However, the current situation marks a significant departure from the relative calm maintained since then.

India shares a total of 3,323 km of border with Pakistan, divided into three parts: the International Border (IB), approximately 2,400 km from Gujarat to the northern banks of the Chenab River in Akhnoor, Jammu; the Line of Control (LoC), 740 km long, running from parts of Jammu to parts of Leh; and the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL), 110 km long, dividing the Siachen region from NJ 9842 to Indira Col in the north.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India warns Pakistan against ceasefire violations along LoC
India warns Pakistan against ceasefire violations along LoC
Pak troops fire along LoC for 5th straight night
Pak troops fire along LoC for 5th straight night
Pak opens firing along LoC, IB in J-K; India retaliates
Pak opens firing along LoC, IB in J-K; India retaliates
Pak violates LoC ceasefire for third straight day; India retaliates
Pak violates LoC ceasefire for third straight day; India retaliates
Pak resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC, India retaliates; no casualties
Pak resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC, India retaliates; no casualties

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Places As Charming As Kashmir

webstory image 2

Vivo Y19 5G Comes To India Starting At ₹10,499

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Watch: IAF fighter jets land on UP expressway2:54

Watch: IAF fighter jets land on UP expressway

Watch: Grand Chithirai Festival at Madurai Meenakshi Temple1:36

Watch: Grand Chithirai Festival at Madurai Meenakshi Temple

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga Expressway5:49

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD