HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak troops fire along LoC for 5th straight night

Pak troops fire along LoC for 5th straight night

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 09:17 IST

x

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir for a fifth consecutive night, expanding the arc of violations to the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Pakistan violates the ceasefire by firing shelling with mortars along LoC. Photograph: ANI Photo

This was the fifth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.

"During the night of April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector," a defence spokesperson said.

 

The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation, he added.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Starting with unprovoked small arms firing at several posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, Pakistan expanded its ceasefire violation to the Poonch sector and subsequently to Akhnoor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India's Response Will Be Big'
'India's Response Will Be Big'
'Pahalgam attack has a Hamas footprint'
'Pahalgam attack has a Hamas footprint'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From The Valley To Your Plate: 10 Kashmiri Favourites

webstory image 2

Asus Vivobook S14 Series Laptop Launched In India

webstory image 3

13 Of India's Very First Hotels

VIDEOS

Oncologist Dr Vijayalakshmi shares heartwarming moment with PM at Padma Awards0:49

Oncologist Dr Vijayalakshmi shares heartwarming moment...

Bihar celebrates Vaibhav Suryavanshi's milestone as youngest to score an IPL century2:04

Bihar celebrates Vaibhav Suryavanshi's milestone as...

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight night3:18

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight night

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD