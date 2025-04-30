India cautions Pak over LoC firing in DGMO-level talk

The directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan spoke on hotline amid Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct a search operation after a sniper attack from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

It is learnt that the Pakistani side was cautioned over unprovoked firings by the Indian side during the exchanges.

The conversation between the two directors general of military operations took place on Tuesday, the people cited above said.

The exchanges came amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.