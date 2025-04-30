HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India cautions Pak over LoC firing in DGMO-level talk

India cautions Pak over LoC firing in DGMO-level talk

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 30, 2025 19:06 IST

The directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan spoke on hotline amid Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct a search operation after a sniper attack from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

It is learnt that the Pakistani side was cautioned over unprovoked firings by the Indian side during the exchanges.

 

The conversation between the two directors general of military operations took place on Tuesday, the people cited above said.

The exchanges came amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
