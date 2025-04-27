HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Pak violates LoC ceasefire for third straight day; India retaliates

Pak violates LoC ceasefire for third straight day; India retaliates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 27, 2025 10:08 IST

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday and added Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively".

IMAGE: File image of Indian soldiers keeping vigil along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

This was the third consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control.

 

"On the intervening night of April 26-27, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and the Rampur sectors," the officials said.

They said Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
