Bommai, Siddaramaiah Take A Break From Polls To...

Bommai, Siddaramaiah Take A Break From Polls To...

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 03, 2023 18:17 IST
IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, right, at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai along with a few ministers took a break from the high-pitch election campaign for the state assembly election to cheer the Royal Challengers Bangalore during RCB'S IPL 2023 opening game against the Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah -- who hopes to replace Bommai if his party wins the election -- was spotted in one of the boxes at the stadium.

IMAGE: Is Siddaramaiah enjoying the cricket? Photograph: BCCI

Guess it was important for Bommai and Sidda to be seen to cheer the local team lest they be targeted on social media later.

Both men are confronted by reported infighting within their respective political parties so RCB's emphatic victory must have brought them some temporary cheer.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
 
