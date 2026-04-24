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Steel Bombs Found In Kerala's Kannur District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 24, 2026 20:37 IST

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Kerala police recovered steel bombs and explosives in Kannur, prompting increased security measures as the state awaits Assembly election results.

Key Points

  • Two steel bombs and a country-made explosive were recovered in Kannur, Kerala.
  • The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) safely defused the explosives.
  • Panoor police have registered a case under the Explosives Substances Act.
  • Surveillance has been intensified in the politically sensitive area.
  • The recovery comes ahead of the Kerala Assembly election results.

Two steel bombs and a country-made explosive were recovered from an isolated plot of land here in this district on Friday, police said.

Bomb Disposal and Investigation

According to police, acting on a tip-off, a team, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, searched land belonging to a woman named Ayisha at Chithravayal near Panoor.

 

During the search, two steel bombs and one country-made explosive were found on the property.

BDDS officials later defused the explosives and conducted further checks to ensure no additional explosive materials were present in the area.

Increased Security Measures

Panoor police have registered a case under the Explosives Substances Act, without naming any accused in the FIR.

Police said surveillance has been intensified in the area, which is considered politically sensitive, ahead of the Kerala Assembly election results to be announced on May 4.

Incidents of violence were reported in parts of Kannur district following the 2025 local body election results, and after polling in the 2026 Assembly elections, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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