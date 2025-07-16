HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bomb scare in Delhi schools for 3rd consecutive day

Bomb scare in Delhi schools for 3rd consecutive day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 11:10 IST

x

A bomb threat received through email triggered panic in five private schools of Delhi on Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to immediately evacuate the premises for a thorough check, officials said.

IMAGE: Police teams deployed outside Vasant Valley school, New Delhi, July 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI/X

This was the third consecutive day that education institutes in the national capital were targeted with bomb threats which, in the past two days, turned out to be hoaxes.

A call about the email threatening to blow up St Thomas School in Dwarka was received at 5.26 am by the fire control, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj got it at 6.30 am, Mother International in Hauz Khas at 8.12 am and Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar at 8.11 am, the fire services officer said.

 

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate also received a threatening email, a senior police officer said, adding the school was thoroughly checked and nothing suspicious has been found so far.

In a mail to the parents, the school authorities said, "Due to a potential bomb threat received this morning, and as advised by the police, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya will remain closed today. A Bomb Disposal Squad is conducting a full sanitisation of the premises."

For St Thomas School, this was a second bomb threat in less than 24 hours.

In total, 10 bomb threat emails have been received by nine schools in the city.

Staff staying in these schools overnight were immediately taken to safety as a precautionary measure, as teams of Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and cyber experts rushed in for a thorough search.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, the officer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BSE receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax
BSE receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax
Email threatens to blow up Golden Temple, security beefed up
Email threatens to blow up Golden Temple, security beefed up
Maha school horror: Girls forced to strip for menstruation check; 8 booked
Maha school horror: Girls forced to strip for menstruation check; 8 booked
Jails hotbeds of extremism? Govt urges crackdown on radicalisation
Jails hotbeds of extremism? Govt urges crackdown on radicalisation
Schoolgirls checked for menstruation: Thane principal arrested
Schoolgirls checked for menstruation: Thane principal arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maratha Glory: 12 Forts Join UNESCO List

webstory image 2

Cities In The Sky: 9 Places With Most Skyscrapers

webstory image 3

Dell Alienware's New 16 Aurora Starts At ₹1.29 Lakhs

VIDEOS

Watch: Indian Cricket Team meets King Charles III at St James Palace2:41

Watch: Indian Cricket Team meets King Charles III at St...

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident0:30

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident

WATCH: The moment Shuks comes out of Dragon spacecraft0:28

WATCH: The moment Shuks comes out of Dragon spacecraft

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD