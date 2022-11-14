Terror In Turkey

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, six people were killed and 81 injured after a bomb explosion rocked the busy Istiklal pedestrian street in Central Istanbul.

According to the State-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday said the person who planted the bomb has been arrested.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Members of the forensics team work next to a baby trolley left behind near the scene of the explosion. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters



The previous terrorist attack in Istanbul was a nightclub Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images IMAGE: Emergency personnel secure the scene of the explosion.The previous terrorist attack in Istanbul was a nightclub mass shooting in 2017 , killing 39 people and wounding 79 others.

IMAGE: A boy separated from his parents is cared for after the explosion. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ambulances arrive following the explosion. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

IMAGE: Bodies of unidentified victims at the scene. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

IMAGE: Crime scene investigators work near the victims's bodies. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

IMAGE: A CSI at work. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

IMAGE: A victim's body is taken to the morgue. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel at the scene. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

IMAGE: Shocked bystanders at the scene of the tragedy. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com