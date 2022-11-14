News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Terror In Turkey

Terror In Turkey

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: November 14, 2022 14:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, six people were killed and 81 injured after a bomb explosion rocked the busy Istiklal pedestrian street in Central Istanbul.

According to the State-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday said the person who planted the bomb has been arrested.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Members of the forensics team work next to a baby trolley left behind near the scene of the explosion. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel secure the scene of the explosion.
The previous terrorist attack in Istanbul was a nightclub mass shooting in 2017, killing 39 people and wounding 79 others. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A boy separated from his parents is cared for after the explosion. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ambulances arrive following the explosion. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bodies of unidentified victims at the scene. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Crime scene investigators work near the victims's bodies. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A CSI at work. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A victim's body is taken to the morgue. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police personnel at the scene. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Shocked bystanders at the scene of the tragedy. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Woman who planted bomb on Istanbul street arrested
Woman who planted bomb on Istanbul street arrested
2 Indians among 39 killed in Turkey terror attack
2 Indians among 39 killed in Turkey terror attack
Turkey: Ankara car bomb kills 37, second attack in month
Turkey: Ankara car bomb kills 37, second attack in month
BJP Barking Up The Wrong Tree In Tamil Nadu
BJP Barking Up The Wrong Tree In Tamil Nadu
Should India have separate teams for Tests, ODIs/T20s?
Should India have separate teams for Tests, ODIs/T20s?
Quick decisions a must for combat-readiness: Rajnath
Quick decisions a must for combat-readiness: Rajnath
Imran, PM Sharif shower praise on 'brave' Pakistan
Imran, PM Sharif shower praise on 'brave' Pakistan
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Bomb attack' rocks busy Istanbul street, 6 killed

'Bomb attack' rocks busy Istanbul street, 6 killed

Terror in Turkey: 86 dead, 186 wounded in twin bomb blasts

Terror in Turkey: 86 dead, 186 wounded in twin bomb blasts

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances