Gurugram Bodybuilder Held For Stealing Temple Jewellery

A bodybuilder in Gurugram, struggling with drug addiction, has been arrested for stealing valuable jewellery from a local Durga Devi Temple, highlighting the link between substance abuse and crime.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A bodybuilder named Kapil alias Kalu has been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly stealing jewellery from the Durga Devi Temple.

The accused, Kapil, turned to theft due to drug addiction, according to police reports.

CCTV footage identified Kapil praying at the temple before stealing the goddess's gold nose ring and Chatra.

Police recovered the stolen nose ring and the motorcycle used in the crime during the arrest.

A bodybuilder has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from an old temple here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused was identified as Kapil alias Kalu (30), a resident of 12 Biswa of Gurugram village.

The police said that Kapil is a bodybuilder who turned to stealing due to drug addiction.

Details Of The Temple Theft

The incident occurred on the morning of April 21, when a complaint was filed at the New Colony police station that an unknown person had stolen the goddess's gold nose ring and Chatra from the Durga Devi Temple in Pratap Nagar.

A case was registered. Police identified the man based on the CCYV footage, which showed him praying to the goddess and then stealing jewellery.

Arrest And Recovery Of Stolen Goods

Police arrested Kapil on Friday night. They recovered the stolen nose ring and the motorcycle used in crime.

Accused Has A Criminal History

"Two other cases, including theft, assault, and threatening to kill, had previously been registered against Kapil. He has been declared a bail jumper for failing to appear in court in a theft case. We are questioning the accused", a senior police officer said.