HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Trump says US will bring 'tariffs down at some point'

Trump says US will bring 'tariffs down at some point'

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 17:37 IST

x

The US is 'pretty close' to reaching a 'fair trade deal' with India, President Donald Trump has said, adding that he will lower the tariffs imposed on Indian goods at 'some point'.

Trump tariff

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

This is the second time in less than two weeks that the US president held out hope to seal the proposed bilateral trade deal with India.

It is not immediately clear whether it was Trump's usual hyperbole or there was some progress in the negotiations for the much-awaited deal between the two sides.

"We're making a deal with India, a much different deal than we had in the past.

 

"So right now, they don't love me, but they'll love us again," Trump said on Monday without elaborating.

He made the remarks during a ceremony in the Oval Office where Sergio Gor was sworn in as the US Ambassador to India by Vice President J D Vance.

"We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We had pretty unfair trade deals.

"They're very good negotiators, Sergio, so you have to take a look at that, if you would please," Trump said.

"But we're getting close. Scott, I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that's good for everybody," Trump said to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was present at the ceremony.

"That's right," Bessent responded to Trump.

"In the old days, do you think (former US President Joe) Biden would ask that question?

"I don't think so. 'How are we doing with India?' He didn't know about India.

"He didn't know a damn thing. That's okay,” Trump said.

Trump was asked about the trade deal with India and whether he is willing to consider lowering the current tariff rate imposed on India.

"Well, right now the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they've stopped doing the Russian oil.

"It's been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we're going to be bringing the tariffs down," Trump said.

"At some point, no, at some point, we're going to be bringing them down. Without tariffs, this country would be in such trouble as they were for many years."

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for New Delhi's procurement of Russian oil.

India had described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" while maintaining that its energy policy is guided by its own national interest.

Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India.

Last month, an official had said in New Delhi that the two countries are "very near" to concluding the proposed bilateral trade agreement, as both sides are converging on most of the issues.

The official had said that the two countries are sorting out the language of the agreement.

In his remarks, Trump said that Gor is going to have "great success" in New Delhi, as he described the bilateral relationship between India and the US as “very important.”

Trump said India has the fastest-growing middle class and is an “important economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

"It's an amazing country, actually, 1.5 billion people. China has 1.4 billion. Those are two big countries.

"As Ambassador, Sergio will work to fortify our country's bonds, promote investments in key US industries and technologies, increase American energy exports and expand our security cooperation," Trump said.

Yoshita Singh New York/Washington
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Festive hiring rises 17%; gig, temp roles see 25% surge
Festive hiring rises 17%; gig, temp roles see 25% surge
Joblessness slowed to 5.2% in Q2: PLFS data
Joblessness slowed to 5.2% in Q2: PLFS data
'Don't Consider Gold, Silver As Asset Classes'
'Don't Consider Gold, Silver As Asset Classes'
Fuel efficiency norms favour flex-fuel, hybrid cars: EV makers
Fuel efficiency norms favour flex-fuel, hybrid cars: EV makers
8 Of India's Oldest Companies
8 Of India's Oldest Companies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Actor Sunny Deol along with sons reaches Breach Candy hospital where Dharmendra is admitted0:10

Actor Sunny Deol along with sons reaches Breach Candy...

Bhutan King Namgyel Wangchuk leads thousands in prayer for Delhi blast victims in Thimphu2:12

Bhutan King Namgyel Wangchuk leads thousands in prayer...

JDU MP Sanjay Jha hails high voter enthusiasm in final phase in Bihar, calls it positive sign1:22

JDU MP Sanjay Jha hails high voter enthusiasm in final...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO