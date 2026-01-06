HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Far stronger': US will receive $600 bn in tariffs, says Trump

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 06, 2026 01:06 IST

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US will be receiving more than $600 billion in tariffs, asserting that America is 'far stronger' in national security and financially because of the levies it has imposed on countries around the world.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, en route from Florida to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on January 4, 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

"We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

 

He said that the US is financially and from a national security standpoint 'far stronger' and more respected than ever before because of tariffs.

Within months of his second term in the White House, Trump had last year announced a slew of tariffs on imports from countries around the world, saying the US had been unfairly treated and other nations were charging far higher tariffs on American products.

Trump has imposed 50 percent tariffs on India, including 25 percent for its purchases of Russian oil.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Indian envoy sought relief from tariffs: US Senator
US lawmakers move resolution to end Trump tariffs on India
'Modi knew I wasn't happy, and...': Trump
India once 'killed' US with tariffs, now offers none: Trump
'India Should Move Quickly As Conditions Change'
