BLO's death triggers political storm in Bengal; TMC, BJP trade charges

The death of a BLO in Bengal raised allegations of excessive workload pressure and politicisation surrounding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The family of the deceased BLO claimed she was under severe mental stress due to the assigned duties and feared backlash from villagers over potential voter list deletions.

The ruling TMC alleges the SIR process is creating panic among BLOs, while the BJP accuses the TMC of politicizing the death and pressuring BLOs to retain deceased voters and illegal migrants.

Opposition parties are raising concerns about the workload and mental health of grassroots election staff amidst the ongoing political dispute over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The Election Commission faces scrutiny over the BLO's workload and the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal.

A 58-year-old booth level officer (BLO) died of cardiac arrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, triggering a political slugfest with the ruling Trinamool Congress blaming work pressure linked to the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the state government of politicising a personal tragedy.

The deceased, Maya Mukhopadhyay, was a primary school teacher at the Shripur Namupada Shishu Shiksha Kendra under Hariharpara block and was recently assigned BLO duties for Booth No. 251 amid the ongoing SIR exercise. She collapsed at home on Thursday night and was declared dead after being taken to a hospital, family members said.

Her family alleged that Mukhopadhyay was under severe mental stress after being entrusted with BLO responsibilities and feared backlash from villagers if their names were deleted from the voter list during the revision process.

"After being made a BLO, my mother was unable to cope with the mental pressure. She had been unwell and was even admitted to the ICU at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital earlier," her younger son Rubel Mondal told reporters.

He claimed that the booth under her charge had around 830 voters and over 320 hearing notices had been issued as part of the SIR process. "She kept saying that if names were deleted, villagers might come and attack our house. She lived in constant fear," Mondal said.

Her family members also said Mukhopadhyay had age-related ailments and was reluctant to take up BLO duties but had no option but to comply with administrative orders.

Hariharpara BDO Sering Jam Bhutia confirmed the death and said the administration was looking into the matter. "She died of a cardiac arrest. We have been informed that she was unwell. A representative has been sent to gather details," he said.

Political Reactions to the BLO's Death

The incident has added fuel to the ongoing political confrontation over the SIR exercise in the state, particularly with Assembly elections likely to be held in April.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Hariharpara, Niyamat Sheikh, alleged that the manner in which the SIR process was being implemented had created panic among BLOs. "She was fine earlier, but after getting the BLO assignment, she remained terrified. Several BLOs have approached us saying they cannot handle the pressure but are continuing out of fear of losing their jobs," he claimed.

The CPI(M) also echoed similar concerns, with former MLA Insar Ali Biswas alleging that BLOs were being "harassed" in the name of SIR and that many were falling ill due to excessive pressure.

Local Congress leader and Hariharpara block president Jahangir Shah demanded a thorough probe into Mukhopadhyay's death, alleging that "unbearable pressure related to SIR work" led to her demise. He said the Election Commission must clarify its position on the conduct of the exercise.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations and accused the Trinamool Congress of indulging in politics over the death. BJP's Berhampore organisational district general secretary Laltu Das said any death was unfortunate, but blamed the state's ruling party for pressuring BLOs.

"BLOs are being asked to retain names of deceased voters and illegal migrants. They are unable to withstand the pressure exerted by the ruling party. Turning every death into a political issue is deeply unfortunate," he said.

Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, initiated ahead of the upcoming elections, has emerged as a contentious issue in West Bengal, with the opposition alleging harassment of BLOs and voters, while the Election Commission has maintained that the exercise is aimed at ensuring error-free and updated voter lists.

Meanwhile, Mukhopadhyay's death has reignited concerns over workload, accountability and mental health of grassroots election staff, even as political parties continue to trade charges over responsibility.

Trinamool Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of burdening BLOs with an "inhumane" and "unplanned" workload.

The TMC has claimed that so far 107 people have died due to SIR in West Bengal.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegation, contending that the stress felt by BLOs stemmed not from the Election Commission's directives but from political and administrative pressure exerted by the ruling party.