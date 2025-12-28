HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged

Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2025 19:37 IST

x

A Booth Level Officer was found dead in West Bengal's Bankura district on Sunday, triggering allegations that work-related pressure linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have played a role, the police said.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The incident occurred in Ranibandh block, where the body of the deceased, Haradhan Mandal, was recovered from a school premises on Sunday morning. The police said they found a suicide note.

 

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of 'bulldozing' the SIR process, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that over 50 lives have been lost "to panic, anxiety, exhaustion and fear engineered by a voter-cleansing operation designed for BJP's electoral gain".

"Mandal was a schoolteacher by profession and served as the BLO of Booth No. 206 under the Rajakata area of Ranibandh block," a police officer said.

According to the officer, a note bearing the deceased's signature was recovered from the spot, in which he reportedly referred to being unable to cope with work pressure as a BLO.

"We have seized the note and sent the body for post-mortem examination," he said.

The police initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Mandal's death. Officials said all angles are being examined.

Abhishek Banerjee, in an X post, accused the BJP of 'bulldozing' the SIR process.

"The death toll keeps mounting as another BLO appointed and engaged by the @ECISVEEP has taken his own life under the inhuman pressure of a hurried, chaotic and politically motivated SIR process," he claimed.

"Alleging that the BLO died by suicide," Banerjee claimed that Mandal, in his suicide note, held the inhuman nature of the task responsible for his decision.

"What should have been a methodical process has instead been bulldozed through by a pliant, complicit Election Commission, bending its spine to serve the political arithmetic of one party and the ego of one man," he said.

"And as for the BJP, if people drop dead from fatigue, despair or terror, it is an acceptable collateral cost, a convenient footnote in their power play," Banerjee, the de facto number two in the TMC hierarchy, said in the X post.

"West Bengal will neither forgive nor forget," he said, adding, "History is watching."

The SIR exercise began in the state on November 4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SIR workload: UP official ends life; another dies on duty
SIR workload: UP official ends life; another dies on duty
10.56 lakh voters deleted after SIR in Assam
10.56 lakh voters deleted after SIR in Assam
UP: BLO collapses at home, dies; third death in 3 days
UP: BLO collapses at home, dies; third death in 3 days
2 BLOs 'succumb to SIR pressure' in MP; 1 found dead in WB
2 BLOs 'succumb to SIR pressure' in MP; 1 found dead in WB
2 more BLOs die, outrage over 'work load' intensifies
2 more BLOs die, outrage over 'work load' intensifies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Snowfall Transforms Kargil into a Scenic White Landscape1:10

Snowfall Transforms Kargil into a Scenic White Landscape

Dhurandhar's Shararat girl Krystle D'Souza cuts cake with paps1:43

Dhurandhar's Shararat girl Krystle D'Souza cuts cake with...

Cold Wave Grips Haryana, Karnal Wakes Up Under Dense Fog2:34

Cold Wave Grips Haryana, Karnal Wakes Up Under Dense Fog

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO