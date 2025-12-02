UP: BLO collapses at home, dies; third death in 3 days

A booth level officer (BLO) in Sikandra Rao town in Hathras district died on Tuesday morning after he collapsed at his residence, with his family alleging that he had been under severe work-related stress, officials said.

The deceased, Kamlakant Sharma (40), a resident of the Brahmanpuri area in Sikandra Rao, was serving as an assistant teacher at the Composite School Navli Lalpur while also handling duties as a BLO.

According to family members, he suddenly felt dizzy while drinking tea after coming down from the upper floor of his house and collapsed.

He was rushed for treatment but died on the way, officials said. His body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Sharma's son, Vinayak, said his father had been distressed for several days due to the workload related to BLO duties.

"He came downstairs around 7 am to have tea and suddenly fainted. He passed away while being taken to the hospital," he said.

District Magistrate Atul Vats visited the bereaved family soon after receiving information about the incident.

Terming the death 'unfortunate', the DM said the exact cause would be clear only after the post-mortem. He added that the administration would explore providing a job to Sharma's wife, who has passed the intermediate examination.

"He was a sincere employee and performed his duties well," the DM said.

This is at least the third death in the UP in the past three days.

On November 29, a woman BLO died of cardiac arrest in the Bijnor district. Shobharani, according to her husband, was a diabetes patient. She was posted as the BLO of booth number 97 in Mohalla Badwan, Dhampur area.

On November 30, a 46-year-old booth-level officer (BLO), Sarvesh Singh, was found hanging in his home in Moradabad district.

He was assigned the duty of a BLO on October 7. Reportedly, it was his first time working as a BLO.

In a suicide note, Sarvesh confessed to feeling suffocated and said there was not enough time for the job he had been given.