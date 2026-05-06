Explosive Material Caused Jalandhar BSF Office Blast

An investigation is underway after a blast outside the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar was confirmed to have been caused by explosive material.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Explosive material was used in the blast outside the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar.

Punjab Police are actively investigating the Jalandhar blast and following several leads.

Forensic teams have collected explosive swabs from the site for examination.

CCTV footage shows an unidentified man fleeing the scene after the explosion.

The blast damaged a scooter, traffic signal, and nearby shop windows.

Explosive material was used in the blast that occurred outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar, a senior officer from the Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur emphasised that the police have made progress in their investigation and are actively following leads in connection with the incident.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav inspected the blast site and also held a meeting with the inspector general of the BSF here.

On Tuesday night, two back-to-back explosions near security establishments rattled Punjab, causing panic and drawing condemnation from opposition parties, who labelled these as attempts to "destabilise" the state.

The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the BSF's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast occurred at around 11 pm in Amritsar.

Investigation Details of the Jalandhar BSF Blast

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner Kaur stated that initial investigations suggest that some form of explosive material was used in the Jalandhar blast.

"Our forensic teams have collected explosive swabs from here, which have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination. We believe that the blast was carried out using explosives here," she said.

She also mentioned that technical investigations and camera reviews are ongoing. "We have 3-4 leads that we are currently pursuing," she added.

The Jalandhar police commissioner further said an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway.

Impact and Aftermath of the Explosion

The blast occurred around 8 pm near the BSF chowk on Tuesday. CCTV footage captured the explosion, which was followed by a cloud of smoke. An unidentified man was seen fleeing the scene for safety.

The blast ripped apart a scooter, damaged a traffic signal pole and windowpanes of a nearby shop. Locals recounted that the scooter, which was parked outside the BSF headquarters, Punjab Frontier, caught fire shortly after a loud bang. It belonged to Gurpreet Singh, who regularly delivers parcels in the area.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday night, one of Gurpreet's relatives said that the scooter caught fire as he was approaching it. He immediately called his father and informed him about the incident.

Commissioner Kaur told reporters late Tuesday that an Activa scooter parked near the gate caught fire suddenly. She mentioned that Gurpreet is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses in the vicinity noted hearing a loud sound following the explosion.