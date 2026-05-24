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Home  » News » 20 killed, 70 hurt in train blast in Pakistan; BLA claims responsibility

20 killed, 70 hurt in train blast in Pakistan; BLA claims responsibility

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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Last updated on: May 24, 2026 14:19 IST

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The train was going from Quetta Cantt station to the City Railway station when the explosion took place on Sunday morning, Pakistan Railways Minister Hanif Abbas said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the train blast, alleging it targeted military personnel.
  • The explosion occurred near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta, causing significant damage.
  • Pakistani authorities have placed relevant institutions on high alert following the deadly train explosion.

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 70 injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a shuttle train in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, authorities said.

The explosion occurred on Sunday near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta.

 

Pakistan's Railways Minister, Hanif Abbasi, confirmed the explosion and said there were passengers on the shuttle train and the explosion had hit the engine and three bogies.

"The train was going from Quetta Cantt station to the City Railway station when the explosion took place this (Sunday) morning," Abbasi said.

Pakistani TV channels and websites reported that at least 20 people have been killed and 70 injured in the explosion.

BLA claims responsibility

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the blast.

According to a claim by a BLA spokesperson, the attack was carried out as the train was transporting military personnel from Quetta Cantt.

A senior police official speaking on condition of anonymity from Quetta said they had been instructed not to give public statements, and the government spokesperson would make the official statement on the incident while confirming the number of deaths and injuries.

"From what we know, there are around 18-20 casualties, and dozens were injured in the explosion," he said.

Impact of the explosion

The noise and impact of the explosion were so loud that the glass of nearby vehicles and buildings was shattered.

The train was carrying passengers to the City Railway Station from where they were scheduled to catch connecting trains to their hometowns for the Eid Holidays.

In November 2024, at least 32 people were killed and scores were injured when a suicide bomber hit the Quetta Cantt Railway Station.

Railway authorities said the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was stopped at Quetta Railway Station after the blast as a precautionary measure, Geo News reported.

Government response

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi condemned the attack as a cowardly act of terrorism, adding that it would not weaken the nation's resolve against militancy.

He said hostile forces were involved in malicious activities aimed at spreading unrest and fear in Pakistan.

Slamming terrorists as "enemies of humanity", the minister asserted they would be "brought to a disgraceful end".

Babar Yousafzai, the spokesperson to the home minister, said that all relevant institutions have been placed on high alert following an explosion in the city.

He urged the public not to gather near the blast site to ensure safety and allow emergency teams to carry out rescue operations without obstruction.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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