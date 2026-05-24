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Explosion On Pakistan Railway Injures At Least 20

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 11:51 IST

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A railway line explosion in Balochistan, Pakistan, has injured at least 20 people, prompting emergency responses and raising concerns about railway safety.

Key Points

  • A powerful explosion struck a railway line in Balochistan, Pakistan, resulting in injuries to at least 20 people.
  • The explosion occurred near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta, causing damage to a train and nearby vehicles.
  • Emergency services were activated, and hospitals in Quetta were placed on high alert to manage the injured.
  • The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was halted as a precaution following the blast.

A powerful explosion ripped through a railway line in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, injuring at least 20 people, authorities said.

Impact of the Balochistan Railway Blast

A train suffered partial damage in the blast, while 10 vehicles parked in the area were also damaged, police said. The impact of the explosion shattered the windows and glass panels of nearby buildings, Geo News reported.

 

The explosion occurred on Sunday near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta.

At least 20 people sustained injuries in the blast, rescue officials said.

Emergency Response and Precautions

Following the incident, an emergency was declared in government hospitals across Quetta, with doctors and medical staff summoned to handle the situation.

Railway authorities said the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was stopped at Quetta Railway Station after the blast as a precautionary measure, the report added.

Authorities on High Alert

Babar Yousafzai, the spokesperson to the home minister, said that all relevant institutions have been placed on high alert following an explosion in the city.

He urged the public not to gather near the blast site to ensure safety and allow emergency teams to carry out rescue operations without obstruction.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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