Home  » News » How rebels hijacked Pakistan's Jaffar Express

How rebels hijacked Pakistan's Jaffar Express

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 12, 2025 18:39 IST

The Jaffar Express, carrying around 400 passengers in nine coaches, was going from Pakistan’s Quetta to Peshawar when Baloch Liberation Army militants derailed it using explosives and hijacked it on Tuesday in the country’s restive Balochistan.

IMAGE: A passenger, who was rescued from a train after it was attacked by terrorists, receives medical aid at the Mach railway station in Mach, Balochistan, Pakistan, March 11, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

Soon after the explosion, the BLA militants started firing at the train indiscriminately.

 

The security forces so far rescued 190 passengers from the hijacked train and killed 30 Baloch rebels, as they continued to battle heavily-armed insurgents for a second day on Wednesday.

 

There was a huge explosion and firing, a scene that can never be forgotten, said Mushtaq Muhammad as he recounted the moment when Baloch militants attacked the Jaffar Express.

“After that, the firing started. The firing continued for an hour. It was a scene that can never be forgotten," he said.

Mushtaq said that the firing gradually stopped and the armed men entered the bogies.

“They started checking the identity cards of some people and separated some of them. Three militants were guarding the doors of our coach. They told the people that they would not say anything to civilians, women, old people and Baloch people,” he said.

Mushtaq also said these people (attackers) were talking to each other in Balochi and their leader was repeatedly telling them to keep a special eye on the security personnel and they should not get out of hand.

Ishaq Noor, who was in coach number seven of the same train, was travelling from Quetta to Rawalpindi with his wife and two children.

“The explosion was so intense that the windows and doors of the train shook and one of my children, who was sitting near me, fell down,” he said.

“The firing must have lasted for about fifty minutes... During this time, we were not even breathing, not knowing what would happen,” Noor said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
