Blackout imposed in Rajasthan's border areas

Blackout was imposed in Jaisalmer, Barmer and other border areas in Rajasthan on Sunday night as a precautionary measure in the wake of Saturday's violation by Pakistan of an understanding reached with India following four days of military confrontation.

IMAGE: Complete blackout imposed in Barmer. Photograph: ANI on X

The measure was put in place in Barmer at 8 pm, while it started at 7.30 pm in Jaisalmer.

Sometime after the blackout, there were reports that some red lights, suspected to be of drones, were spotted in the sky in Barmer.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding it.

The security forces remain alert, though.

Last night, panic was triggered in the border areas after the terms of an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all military actions were violated by the neighbouring country.

However, normal activities resumed on Sunday, with markets reopening.

The North Western Railway (NWR) has also restored the train services that were cancelled or partially cancelled on Saturday due to the tensions between the two countries.

A blackout was imposed in the border region of the desert state on Saturday night as there were reports of drone activity and explosions from Jaisalmer, Barmer and other areas.

According to Jaisalmer resident Revant Singh, the frequency of drone activity was lower than the two previous nights.

"Drone activity was spotted in the sky, which was a clear violation of the military understanding arrived at on Saturday," Singh told PTI.

Jaisalmer and Barmer witnessed drone attacks by Pakistan on Thursday night as well as on Friday night. The Indian defence forces managed to destroy the drones mid-air, and no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

The debris of drones and missile-like objects was found from various locations on Saturday.

The announcement of the military understanding on Saturday amid an armed conflict between India and Pakistan brought some relief to people.

Markets in Jaisalmer and Barmer reopened in the evening, and the blackout call in Barmer was withdrawn.

The duration of the blackout was also shortened in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.

Despite the understanding, reports of violations soon followed, and a blackout was again announced in Jaisalmer, Barmer and other nearby areas.

"There was news about the understanding in the evening, and markets reopened. But around 9 pm, drones were spotted in the sky again. We heard explosions, although the activity was less intense than the previous night," Tarendra Singh, a resident of Jhinjhinyali village in Fatehgarh, near the border, told PTI.

However, he said shops are open and 'activities are back to normal'.

In Barmer, the debris of a drone was found in Burtiya village on Sunday.

Drone activity was also reported from Anupgarh and Ganganagar.

The NWR has restored the train services that were cancelled or partially cancelled.

It has restored the services of 16 cancelled and 11 partially-cancelled trains.

Meanwhile, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with officials in Jodhpur to discuss the current situation.

He was apprised of the preparatory measures put in place.

The minister directed the officials to maintain alertness and vigil.