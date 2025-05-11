HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Army Chief empowers commanders to respond to Pak violations

May 11, 2025 20:05 IST

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has given full authority to the Army commanders for counter-action in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached between the Indian and Pakistani militaries.

IMAGE: Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi chairs a meeting with Western Command Army Commanders to review the security situation along the border following ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the night of May 10-11, 2025, as part of Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India and Pakistan announced reaching an understanding on Saturday to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

 

"Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on the night of May 10-11, the Chief of Army Staff reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders," the Army said.

The Army Chief "has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of May 10", it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
