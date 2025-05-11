Top terrorists among over 100 killed in Operation Sindoor: DGMO

Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Indian military said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Directors general of military operations during the joint press briefing. Photograph: ANI on X

Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberations and they were hit using precision weapons, Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said at a media briefing.

He said the Pakistan Army is reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 and 10 in the military offensives between the two sides.