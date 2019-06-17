News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP's Virendra Kumar sworn in as pro tem speaker

BJP's Virendra Kumar sworn in as pro tem speaker

June 17, 2019 11:24 IST

IMAGE: BJP MP Virendra Kumar being sworn in as the pro tem speaker of Lok Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday sworn in seven-term member of Parliament Virendra Kumar as the pro tem speaker of Lok Sabha.

Kumar will oversee the oath-taking of newly elected Lok Sabha members on Monday and Tuesday.

 

On Wednesday, as soon as a new speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is elected, his role will cease to exist.

Kumar, 65, won the Lok Sabha election from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

He was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.

As pro tem speaker, Kumar will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath to the newly elected MPs.

He will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha speaker.

The first session of the newly constituted Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Abusive election season ends: What next?

Abusive election season ends: What next?

'Modi can be a divisive politician'

'Modi can be a divisive politician'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use