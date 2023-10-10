News
BJP's Bidhuri skips LS privileges panel meet in communal slur row

BJP's Bidhuri skips LS privileges panel meet in communal slur row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 10, 2023 21:37 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was scheduled to appear before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday in connection with his controversial remarks against the Bahujan Samaj Party's Danish Ali, excused himself from the appearance citing prior engagements, sources said.

IMAGE: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri addresses the media on being made party's election in-charge of Rajasthan's Tonk district, in Tonk, Rajasthan, October 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee, headed by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, took up other issues on the agenda as Bidhuri, who was campaigning for the party in poll-bound Rajasthan, kept away.

 

It will soon be fixing the next date of its meeting.

A Gujjar by caste, Bidhuri has been drafted in by the BJP for poll work in Tonk, a district where members of the community are present in large numbers. The district has four assembly seats.

Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan on November 23.

The committee had asked the South Delhi MP for "oral evidence" in relation to complaints received from several MPs against him and BSP MP Ali for "alleged improper conduct during the discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission in the House".

While several opposition MPs demanded action against Bidhuri, some BJP members said Ali "incited" him and made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating in the discussion in Lok Sabha on September 21, Bidhuri fired a volley of objectionable words at Ali. The BSP MP was later accused by BJP members of doing a "running commentary" while Bidhuri spoke and instigating him.

Bidhuri's derogatory comments were, however, condemned by his party colleagues as well, with BJP president JP Nadda issuing a show-cause notice to him.

Officials said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also chided him and warned of strict action if such remarks were repeated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
