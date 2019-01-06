rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » BJP's 2019 teams: Jaitley heads publicity, Rajnath manifesto

BJP's 2019 teams: Jaitley heads publicity, Rajnath manifesto

January 06, 2019 19:56 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday appointed senior leaders Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley as the head of 20-member sankalp patra (manifesto) committee and publicity wing respectively for the Lok Sabha polls as its president Amit Shah formed 17 groups in preparation for the elections.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shiraj Singh Chouhan are the other members of the committee tasked with preparing the party's manifesto, a statement said.

Jaitley will also be a member of this committee.

 

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will head a committee which will reach out to social and volunteer organisations while his Cabinet colleague Sushma Swaraj will head a group that will produce literature for the polls, it added.

Prasad will head the party's media group while Union minister Prakash Javadekar will lead the wing which will organise meetings of intellectuals.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May with the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a re-election.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Bharatiya Janata Party, Lok Sabha, Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Shiraj Singh Chouhan
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use