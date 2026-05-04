TN, Bengal poll rout jolts INDIA bloc, strengthens BJP's 2029 pitch

Recent state election losses for key INDIA bloc members like TMC and DMK are raising questions about the opposition alliance's strength and future strategy against the ruling BJP.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate in front of the Chief Minister’s residence at Kalighat, in Kolkata, May 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP's gains in West Bengal could expand its influence in future elections.

Rahul Gandhi's leadership within the INDIA bloc may face fewer challenges due to regional parties' setbacks.

Congress's performance in West Bengal offers a potential shift in power dynamics within the alliance.

The Left's loss of power in Kerala marks a significant setback for the INDIA bloc.

Fortunes can turn quickly, and the INDIA bloc learnt it the hard way on Monday.

The resounding defeats of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front come less than a month after a united Opposition handed a rare legislative setback to the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Lok Sabha, leveraging its increased bench strength following the 2024 general elections.

Impact on INDIA bloc's parliamentary strength

While these losses at the state level will not immediately alter the INDIA bloc's numbers in Parliament, Monday's results are likely to leave a deeper imprint on the coalition's internal dynamics, which have been shaped as much by shared purpose as by underlying contradictions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's capture of West Bengal, among the frontiers that had eluded the party so far and which sends as many as 42 MPs to Lok Sabha, holds the potential to expand its footprint further in 2029. It also opens a new window for the party to augment its Rajya Sabha strength.

Morale and leadership challenges

However, to begin with, the setbacks for the TMC and the DMK, key pillars of the Opposition and the third- and fourth-largest contributors to its Lok Sabha strength, are expected to further dent the bloc's morale, already strained by a string of electoral reverses since its general election gains that now risk appearing fleeting.

At the same time, the verdict is set to trigger another subtle but significant shift within the INDIA bloc -- the likelihood of renewed calls for a change in leadership appears diminished.

Regional parties that had earlier questioned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's leadership have themselves suffered electoral reverses, reducing the appetite for internal challenges, at least in the immediate aftermath of these results.

TMC's diminished influence

Over the past decade, regional ruling parties, particularly the TMC, have rarely missed an opportunity to project themselves, sometimes subtly and at other times assertively, as the principal drivers of the Opposition, often pointing to their record of taking on and defeating the BJP in their respective states in successive elections since 2014, the year that marked the rise of an ascendant BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This dynamic played out as recently as last month, a day before the introduction of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, when the INDIA bloc huddled at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to chalk out a floor coordination strategy aimed at blocking its passage.

The meeting, also attended by Rahul, saw participation from representatives of almost all major Opposition parties, including the then ruling TMC and DMK. At the meeting, the TMC indicated it would be unable to spare many MPs from its 28-member contingent due to the ongoing election campaign.

Rahul pushed back firmly, arguing that such a move would effectively aid the BJP. The intervention prompted the party to revise its stance and send as many as 21 MPs to Delhi.

A united Opposition eventually brought down the bill. However, Rahul's remarks did not sit well with sections of the TMC leadership, with some senior leaders privately remarking that before "lecturing allies who know how to defeat the BJP", he should reflect on his own "dismal track record".

The TMC's defeat, therefore, marks a significant inflection point. It weakens one of the most vocal claimants to Opposition leadership and blunts its ability to assert primacy within the INDIA bloc, potentially recalibrating internal equations in favour of the Congress.

Congress's potential gains

What may now rankle the TMC further is the fact that the Congress, which broke off its alliance with the Left and disregarded calls from a section of its leadership for a tie-up with the TMC, secured a vote share of around 3.12 percent, along with two seats in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district in the assembly polls.

The TMC fell nearly five percentage points behind the BJP in the elections.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front also dislodged the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Democratic Front from power in Kerala, leaving the Left, another major constituent of the INDIA bloc, without the control of any state for the first time since 1977.

In Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, efforts by Congress leaders such as Manickam Tagore and Praveen Chakravarthy, widely considered faces of the Rahul Gandhi-led lobby, to ditch the DMK and tie up with Vijay-led TVK bore no fruit.

The results, however, suggest that Congress could have gained from the shift that Rahul was pushing for.

"A combination of Rahul Gandhi and Vijay would have swept Tamil Nadu," Chakravarthy told reporters on Monday.

For now, the Congress can take some comfort in the fact that if the TVK falls short of a simple majority, it will need some allies to cross the halfway mark and form the government.

Vijay's past assertions that he will have no truck with the BJP, come what may, will also keep the Congress hopeful of a future tie-up.