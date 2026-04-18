Abhishek Banerjee: TMC Vote Only Way To Stop BJP

Abhishek Banerjee rallies support for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, positioning the party as the only viable option to defeat the BJP and address critical local issues like river erosion and farmer distress.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee claims a vote for any party other than TMC is a vote for BJP, urging consolidation of support.

Banerjee accuses the BJP of attempting to divide communities and failing to address issues like river erosion.

TMC pledges rehabilitation for erosion-hit families and financial assistance for affected areas.

Banerjee highlights TMC's welfare plans, including piped drinking water, healthcare, and housing for all.

Banerjee criticises the central government over rising fertiliser prices and lack of support for potato farmers.

"One vote for any party other than the TMC is a vote for the BJP," Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee said at a poll rally here on Saturday in a bid to consolidate support in this district, which historically has been a strong base of the Congress.

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in Farakka, he claimed that while the BJP was "breaking the Congress", the TMC was "thwarting the BJP's influence on the ground."

Targeting the Congress, the de facto number two in the TMC claimed that no MP or any representative of the grand old party stood by the people in the past two years to address their demands.

Banerjee claimed the Congress, Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir and central agencies were the "three agencies of the BJP" that were active in the region.

While attempts were being made to delete the names of the poor and minority voters from the electoral rolls, the opposition parties were "playing with the emotions of the community", the TMC leader said.

"I urge people -- Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians -- not to be misled. Those trying to divide you must be given a befitting reply on polling day. If you want to defeat the BJP, the only way is to vote for the TMC," he said.

About the BJP-led NDA failing to pass the Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029 in Parliament, he alleged the Centre was trying to bring in the delimitation exercise "to divide our country." "We will not allow any change to the Constitution by force," he said.

Claiming that "lakhs of minorities as well as Hindus were sent to detention camps in Assam through the NRC exercise", Banerjee said, "We had said in 2020 that NRC would not be allowed in Bengal, and we have stood by that. As long as Mamata Banerjee is here, people will not be forced to prove citizenship by standing in lines."

Raising the issue of riverine erosion, he said, "The chief minister has written to the Centre to declare Ganga erosion a national disaster, but no steps have been taken."

TMC's Plans for Erosion-Hit Families

Detailing the party's plans for the welfare of erosion-hit families, Banerjee said the TMC would push for their rehabilitation on unused land under the Farakka Barrage authorities.

"We will launch a movement in Farakka and Samserganj to ensure the unused land of the Farakka Barrage is made available for the rehabilitation of those who have lost homes. This is our commitment, our pledge," he said.

The TMC's Lok Sabha MP assured people of financial assistance of over Rs 100 crore for erosion-affected areas and noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced funds for the purpose, but work has been initiated only to be delayed by "land-related issues."

"We will stand by every affected family," he said.

The TMC national general secretary urged voters to remain vigilant till the completion of the electoral process.

Attacks on Opposition Leaders

Later, addressing a rally at Lalbagh Singhi High School ground, Banerjee dared the Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir and ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui to relinquish central security cover if they were "genuinely fighting for the people".

"The state will ensure your safety if needed," he said, in an apparent swipe at rival leaders, while accusing them of maintaining a "tacit understanding" with the BJP.

He also flagged concerns over the district's heritage economy and warned that any political instability could hurt tourism in Murshidabad and Berhampore.

"These are historic regions with immense tourism potential. If the BJP gains ground, their objective will be to create unrest so that tourists turn away from Murshidabad," Banerjee alleged, urging voters to back the TMC for "overall development and stability".

TMC's Welfare Promises

On the welfare front, Banerjee outlined a five-point programme, promising piped drinking water to every household within five years, doorstep healthcare services through "Duare Swasthya" camps, universal coverage of old-age pensions, and housing for all, irrespective of central assistance.

Polling in Murshidabad will be held in the first phase of the Assembly elections on April 23.

Accusations of Electoral Irregularities

Addressing another rally at Pandua in Hooghly, Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that "around 63 per cent of those whose names have been deleted are Hindu Bengalis". The EC has not released any breakdown of the deleted name on the basis of religion.

He accused the BJP of using the exercise to "disenfranchise voters".

Criticism of Central Government Policies

He also targeted the Centre over rising input costs, stating that fertiliser prices have increased from about Rs 1,450 in 2024 to nearly Rs 1,880 now. "Prices are fixed by the Narendra Modi government. Instead of shedding crocodile tears for farmers, they should reduce fertiliser costs," the senior TMC leader said.

On the issue of potato farmers' distress, Banerjee said higher production had led to losses in some areas, and blamed the Centre for failing to provide price support.

He announced that the West Bengal government would step in with a Rs 30,000 crore annual agriculture budget and set up over 50 cold storages. "We will not allow farmers to be forced into distress sales," he said.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of pursuing "anti-farmer policies", and said the TMC government would provide Rs 4,000 assistance to landless farmers annually.

Murshidabad is a district in West Bengal known for its historical significance and as a TMC stronghold. The upcoming election will be a key test of the TMC's ability to maintain its dominance against the rising influence of the BJP in the region. Charges related to electoral irregularities can fall under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the Election Commission may also launch its own investigation.