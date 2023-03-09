News
BJP using ED against us as its backdoor entry failed in Telangana: Kavitha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 09, 2023 16:53 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha on Thursday asserted that she has done nothing wrong and would face the Enforcement Directorate and alleged that the central government was 'using' the Enforcement Directorate as the Bharatiya Janata Party could not gain a backdoor entry in Telangana.

IMAGE: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha reaches IGI Airport after she was summoned by ED in connection with the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, March 8, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Kavitha said, "We have seen that BJP has used backdoor entry in 9 states, they are unable to do it in Telangana, which is why they are using ED now, but we are not afraid."

 

"We will face Enforcement Directorate, we have not done anything wrong... I urge PM Modi to reduce prices, give more subsidies and jobs. What will you get by torturing people like us?" she asked.

She, however, said she would cooperate with the agencies.

Kavitha, an MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Kavitha, who has announced a hunger strike in support of the Women's Reservation Bill, urged President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the passage of the Bill even as she accused the Centre of 'misusing' investigating agencies to 'harass' opposition parties.

She said representatives of 18 political parties would attend the protest proposed by her on March 10 in Delhi.

"I request President Draupadi Murmu to ensure passage of Women's reservation Bill," the BRS leader said.

She complimented Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for having backed the Women's reservation Bill despite leading a coalition government at Centre.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
